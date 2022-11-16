New cemetery chapel honors victims of synagogue attack

The three “were our leaders for the most important aspect of congregational life,” Cohen said.

The chapel includes displays about New Light's founding by Romanian immigrants fleeing 19th century antisemitic persecution. And it includes a stained glass window that has three stars honoring Gottfried, Stein and Wax and that depicts a scene from the Torah passage that would have been read on the morning of the attack.

An adjacent window includes eight more stars honoring the victims from the Tree of Life and Dor Hadash congregations, which were also meeting in the building at the time of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

“It's very meaningful,” said Carol Black, a survivor of the attack and sister of Gottfried. “It's a wonderful tribute to the three people that we lost.”

The chapel also gives the congregation a sanctuary to call its own. It had sold its own building in 2017 as part of a downsizing and has since met in rented space, first at Tree of Life and now at another nearby synagogue in Squirrel Hill, where many of the congregants live. But the cemetery chapel will be available for funerals, special events and anyone wanting to see the memorial and and historical exhibits.

“It’s wonderful that we have something that’s ours," Black said.

The three victims are buried in the cemetery, where a memorial marker honoring them as “holy martyrs” was dedicated in 2020.

“The true, lasting legacy to Rich, Dan, Mel and the eight members of the other two congregations is not just physical memorials such as this building, but to accept that we have an obligation to teach future generations about the roots of antisemitism in America," Cohen said at the dedication. "Only by understanding the past can we change the future.”

The suspect in the shootings faces an April trial date.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.