New Colorado coach Deion Sanders already making an impact

“I can’t wait for the spring game, really looking forward to it, because I want to see the difference in the atmosphere and the feeling and the spirit of everything,” said Sanders, who is taking over a program that has had a losing record in its last six seasons, including a 1-11 finish last season.

“I spoke to the School of Business yesterday and it was phenomenal,” Sanders said. “Those kids were hungry. Every kid had a pencil and piece of paper and taking notes and they were on every darn word, every thought, everything I uttered, they were on it. They wanted it. I loved that."

Sanders insists change has to be made by both players and fans.

“If we’re going to change the game here, that means the fans have got to change, too,” he said. "We want to impact them as well. We want them to be ready for us like we want to be ready for them.”

If his players are anything like their coach, they’ll be ready, for primetime. Sanders attended the conference wearing a cowboy hat with a gold chain and traditional coach’s whistle draped around his neck. He was asked if he would like to see some of his players, which include his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, take on any of his football characteristics as is sometimes wont between players and coaches.

“I hope so,” Sanders said with a smile. “God, I hope so. That’s what I want. That’s what I’m looking for.”

