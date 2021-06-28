New coronavirus rules enacted for Moscow restaurants

“The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains extremely difficult,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters. “Over the past week, we have registered new record highs of hospitalizations, ICU patients and coronavirus deaths.”

Although Russia was the first country to announce a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14% of the population has received the shots.

Officials have blamed widespread skepticism about vaccines, lax attitudes toward taking necessary precautions and a quick spread of more infectious variants.

Amid the surge, 18 Russian regions — from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the remote far-eastern region of Sakhalin — have made vaccinations mandatory this month for employees in certain sectors, such as government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants and other service industries.

In Moscow, authorities said companies should suspend without pay employees unwilling to get vaccinated, and they threatened to temporarily halt operations of businesses that don’t meet the goal of having 60% of staff get at least one vaccine shot by July 15 and both shots by Aug. 15.

Russia's coronavirus task force on Monday reported 21,650 new infections and said 611 people died over the past day. Moscow, the region around the capital and the country's second-largest city of St. Petersburg account for the bulk of infections.

Since the pandemic started, Russia has recorded 5.47 million infection cases and 133,893 deaths.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Russia on Saturday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll of the year as the country grapples with a sharp spike in infections that has brought new restrictions in some regions. The national coronavirus task force said 619 people died over the past day, the most since Dec. 24. There were were 21,665 new infection cases, nearly 1,300 more than on the previous day and more than double the 9,500 reported on June 1. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Russia on Saturday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll of the year as the country grapples with a sharp spike in infections that has brought new restrictions in some regions. The national coronavirus task force said 619 people died over the past day, the most since Dec. 24. There were were 21,665 new infection cases, nearly 1,300 more than on the previous day and more than double the 9,500 reported on June 1. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko