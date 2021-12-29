New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.
Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year's celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.
FILE - Pam Hetherly fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Augusta Armory, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty
FILE - A traveler is vaccinated at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu
FILE - Dozens of people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19, alongside other tents with no line where healthcare workers wait to administer vaccines, at a mobile health unit run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
FILE - A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
FILE - Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: Jae C. Hong
FILE - People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)
Credit: Brittainy Newman
