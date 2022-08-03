New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes

The Stabenow-Boozman bill would be a win for the cryptocurrency industry, who see the CFTC as more industry-friendly regulator than the SEC. The CFTC, which a budget last year of $304 million with roughly 666 employees, is a fraction of the size of the SEC, which had a budget of nearly $2 billion and 4,500 full-time employees.

“(The cryptocurrency industry is) trying to get anyone other than the SEC to regulate them,” said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. While an advocate for Bitcoin, Klippsten is deeply skeptical of much of broader crypto industry, which has produced a myriad of tokens and other coins that he considers to be nothing more than scams.

In a press conference Stabenow and Boozman both acknowledged that the while they have faith that the CFTC is up to the task of regulating cryptocurrencies, the agency would need support. The bill attempts to alleviate this issue by imposing on the crypto industry user fees, which in turn would fund more robust supervision of the industry by the CFTC.

“Obviously if the CTFC is to move aggressively in this area, they are going to need more resources,” Stabenow said.

The legislation can be added to the list of proposals that have come out of Congress this year. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Thune, R-S.D., are also co-sponsors of the Stabenow-Boozman bill. Booker has publicly advocated for the cryptocurrency industry, particularly because Black Americans and other racial minorities are more statistically likely to invest in crypto compared to traditional investments like stocks and bonds.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., in April introduced legislation, called the Stablecoin TRUST Act, that would create a framework to regulate stablecoins, which have seen massive losses this year. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value, usually the U.S. dollar, another currency or gold.

Additionally, in June, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., proposed a wide-ranging bill, called the Responsible Financial Innovation Act. That bill proposed legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies; would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities and those that are securities, which has not been done.

Along with the Toomey legislation and the Lummis-Gillibrand legislation, a proposal is being worked out in the House Financial Services Committee, though those negotiations have stalled.

Committee chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said last month that while she, top Republican member Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had made considerable progress toward an agreement on the legislation, "we are unfortunately not there yet, and will therefore continue our negotiations over the August recess."

President Joe Biden's working group on financial markets last November issued a report calling on Congress to pass legislation that would regulate stablecoins, and Biden earlier this year issued an executive order calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the cryptocurrency industry at https://apnews.com/hub/cryptocurrency.