New enrollments push Anthem beyond expectations in Q1

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans, privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program, also grew to 1.5 million, a 15% increase.

The enrollment growth and IngenioRx boosted the company’s operating revenue by 9%, to $32.1 billion in the quarter. The figure excludes investment gains.

Wall Street had been looking for revenue of $32.97 billion.

Net income climbed 9% to $1.66 billion even though the company’s commercial business took a hit from costs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Anthem covering the administration of tests and vaccinations.

Adjusted earnings totaled $7.01 in the quarter that ended March 31. Analysts were expecting $6.38 per share on average.

Shares of Anthem Inc. slipped $2.81 to $379.07 in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock had already climbed about 19% so far this year, as of Tuesday’s close.