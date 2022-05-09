New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

“Clearly there was a traffic accident, however, we firmly believe based upon the evidence that Mr. Koch committed no criminal acts whatsoever. The rest will be resolved in the courthouse,” said Aaron Glazer, who along with attorney Paul Cambria Jr., is representing Koch.

A spokesman for New Era did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Koch is due back in court May 25. The charge carries a maximum seven-year prison term.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, supplies caps for Major League Baseball, and also makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.