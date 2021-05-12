New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers

On Wednesday, the Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship for 30 Puerto Ricans, age 21 and up, in Puerto Rico and elsewhere who write poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or children's literature. The first 15 winners will be announced in November, and all are tentatively scheduled to meet in San Juan in 2023.

Among those welcoming the news: “Hamilton” playwright and son of Puerto Ricans, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In a statement, he called the fellowship "an important means of supporting Puerto Rican artists in their journey to tell more stories. This collaboration to amplify the work and voices of these creators, both in Puerto Rico and across the U.S. diaspora, will further enrich and enhance the literary experience for all of us.”