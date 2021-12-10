New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

“Our first goal is to avoid any useless tension,” Macron said. “Our will ... Europeans and Americans, is to show that we are very vigilant about the situation, but that there must be no escalation, in any way."

Scholz, a 63-year-old center-left politician, became on Wednesday Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. His government is composed of a coalition of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The leaders discussed a broad range of bilateral and European issues, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron has made boosting growth and jobs a priority of the French presidency of the European Union Council, which starts in January for six months.

Scholz, who was previously Germany’s finance minister, noted that he and Macron had both been involved in showing “what is possible in Europe when we work together. " Europe’s 750 billion-euro ($846 billion) pandemic recovery fund “is an emphatic symbol of the possibilities connected with this,” he said.

“And so I am very confident that we can solve the tasks that lie ahead of us — this is about continuing to make possible and maintain the growth that we set on track with the recovery fund, and at the same time providing for solid finances,” Scholz said.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Two days after taking office, Scholz visits the French President in Paris as well as top EU and Nato personnel in Brussels. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Two days after taking office, Scholz visits the French President in Paris as well as top EU and Nato personnel in Brussels. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

