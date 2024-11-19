New Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando will have British Ministry of Magic as setting

The two previous Harry Potter attractions at Universal Orlando Resort used Hogwarts castle and Gringotts Wizarding Bank as settings.

The newest Harry Potter attraction takes visitors through the typically restricted wizarding government building, starting in a gigantic atrium. Visitors get to pass through the office of Dolores Umbridge, the villainess character played by Imelda Staunton in the film series. They then board an omnidirectional lift, which simulates a chase to catch Umbridge, according to the theme park resort.

The latest Harry Potter attraction also will have a live show inspired by the "Fantastic Beasts" films and a dining and retail section.

Universal's main competition in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, also has four theme parks, and it too plans to expand. Disney officials have indicated that they could invest up to $17 billion in the Florida resort and add a fifth theme park.