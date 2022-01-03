New hi-tech Night Watch photo brings Rembrandt eye-to-eye

The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum on Monday put on its digital portal what it called “the most detailed photograph of any artwork” ready for assessment by scientists and art lovers alike. It is expected to draw widespread interest especially since the museum is closed because of coronavirus measures.

The 717-gigapixel photo allows viewers for example to zoom in to Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and see how the 17th-century master put the tiniest of white dots in his eyes to give life to the main character. It also shows the minute cracks in his pupils as the painting is dealing with the test of time.