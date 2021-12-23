New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months

Extraordinarily low mortgage rates have intensified demand.

Freddie Mac reported Thursday 30-year fixed rate mortgages averaged 3.05% this week, down from last week's 3.12%.

Mortgage rates are likely to move higher next year as the Federal Reserve phases out the monthly bond purchases it has been making since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. The Fed has already signaled that it expects to start raising interest rates as early as next spring to check sharply rising inflation.

But interest rate increases are expected to be modest and the shift higher may actually intensify demand as Americans try to lock in rates before they head even higher.

“Anticipation of higher mortgage rates as the Fed tapers should be supportive of sales over coming months,” predicted Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

For November, sales were up in every region of the country except the Midwest, which saw a 25.4% drop. New home sales surged 53.2% in the West and were up 15.6% in the Northeast and 2.7% in the South.