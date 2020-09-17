New Japanese PM gets word out: He supports Tokyo Olympics

They have said specifics about fans, quarantines, border controls and testing will not be forthcoming until the end of the year, or even into early 2021.

Mori told Bach the reappointment of the two ministers directly connected to the Olympics — Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda and Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto — showed the government's continued support.

“Making the Olympics and Paralympics a success, using all means, is the strong commitment of Japan,” Hagiuda said, speaking alongside Mori. “There are many challenges but, as the minister in charge, I would like to do my utmost to solve them — one by one.”

Hashimoto, an Olympic medal winner, said her focus was the athletes.

“I think making environments where athletes can respect each other and compete to the best of their ability is the most important," she said.

___

