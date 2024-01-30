New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod charged with sexual assault in 2018 case, his lawyers say

“Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing,” they said in a statement. “He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case. We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy. Because the matter is now before the court, we will not comment further at this time.”

A message sent to the Devils seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The development comes two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself into police to face charges, according to one of his lawyers. Attorney Daniel Brown said, "Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence."

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs after a report emerged that five players from that team have been asked to surrender to police on sexual assault charges.

London Police have scheduled a news conference for Monday to address the situation. A spokesperson for police said “all updates in relation to this investigation will be provided” at that news conference.

Messages sent over the past week to agents representing McLeod, Formenton, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Cal Foote of the Devils have not been returned.

___

