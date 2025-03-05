New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is done for the season after having shoulder surgery

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

2 hours ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery and is out for the season, a blow to the team's hopes of making a playoff run.

The team said Hughes had surgery on his right shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after tests and conversations with his family, agent and medical staffs. The expectation is that he will be ready for training camp.

Hughes, 23, was injured when he slammed into the boards after getting tangled up with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel late in New Jersey's loss at Vegas on Sunday night.

The Devils put Hughes on long-term injured reserve, a roster move that gives them some space to use against the salary cap before the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton was injured Tuesday night at Dallas, and coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update when asked earlier Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) checks on New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) after a collision during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

