New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony charge

In one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department, Rhodes and five other Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Additional Oath Keepers were separately convicted of conspiring to obstruct the certification of Biden's victory.

Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, was sentenced last month to 18 years behind bars — the longest sentence handed down so far in the hundreds of Jan. 6 cases.

Court papers say that on the morning of Jan. 6, Rhodes invited Breheny — who was the Bergen County coordinator for the Oath Keepers' New Jersey chapter — to a signal chat with other members titled “DC OP: Jan 6 21." Breheny didn't send any messages in the chat, his attorney said.

Breheny entered the Capitol shortly after a group of Oath Keepers breached the building in military-style “stack” formation, according to statement of offense Breheny agreed to as part of his plea deal. After the riot, he sent several messages to others bragging about going inside the Capitol. In one message he wrote: “We breached the door Baby."

Two days after the riot, someone warned him to delete all his pictures and messages and get a new phone. He deleted photos showing himself inside the Capitol and deleted his Facebook account, prosecutors said.