New Jersey prosecutors announce murder charge against Virginia man in fatal shooting of councilwoman

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations.

Authorities announced the charges alongside Dwumfour's family and state Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who addressed her relatives.

“There are no words that can be said to you that can make you whole. I know this,” Platkin said. “I know too often when we’re talking about victims of gun violence — senseless acts of gun violence — we feel the pain that you all feel today.”

Bynum was arrested in Chesapeake City, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Ciccone said. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.