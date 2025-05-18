New Jersey Transit train engineers reach tentative deal to end strike that halted NYC routes

The walkout that began Friday was the state’s first transit strike in over 40 years, forcing people who normally rely on New Jersey Transit to take buses, cars, taxis and boats instead or consider staying home.

A statement from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen sent by email said the terms of the agreement will be sent to the union's 450 members who work as locomotive engineers or trainees at the passenger railroad. It added that union members would return to work and trains would begin running on their regular schedules Monday.

The statement said the deal would be submitted for a ratification vote by the national union and also require a vote of the New Jersey transit board at its next regularly scheduled meeting June 11.