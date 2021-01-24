New leaders named at US-funded international broadcasters

Pack had been accused by Democrats and others of trying to turn VOA and the other networks into pro-Trump propaganda machines.

Chao on Sunday also announced new corporate board directors for the three broadcasters, replacing the board directors named by Pack just days before his departure. The new directors are Karen Kornbluh, ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development under President Barack Obama, who will serve as chair; Ryan Crocker, who was an ambassador to Iraq, Syria and other countries; and PR executive Michael Kempner.

“Now more than ever, U.S. international media must serve as an accurate, reliable source of news and information in places where illuminating truth is needed the most," Kornbluh said.