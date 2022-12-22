New majority of Biden picks confirmed to US utility's board

Beth Geer, from Brentwood, Tennessee, is the chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and serves on Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. Michelle Moore, who grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, and lives in Richmond, Virginia, heads a clean energy nonprofit after leading Obama’s sustainability team.

Robert Klein is a retired line foreman for the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga who also filled roles with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Three of the new board members' nominations date back to April 2021. Two were nominated in June, and one was nominated in July.

“We’re excited to have Beth, Bobby, Michelle, Bill, Joe and Wade add their diverse perspectives to the TVA team," TVA spokesperson Ashton Davies said in a statement. "We look forward to them being sworn in as TVA directors in the coming days and help us further strengthen TVA’s ongoing mission of service to the 10 million people of our seven-state region.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, on Wednesday offered praise for "finally adding a Kentuckian" — White — to the board.

"Wade’s heart has always been in serving his home state and his unique perspective will bring balance to the organization and its priorities," McConnell said in a statement.

Three Trump-appointed board members will remain in the new year: Chairman William Kilbride, whose term expires in May 2023, and Beth Harwell and Brian Noland, whose terms expire in May 2024.

Environmental advocates have urged the new Democrat-appointed board members, once installed, to move more quickly in transitioning to 100% carbon-free electricity, citing the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

TVA has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to 2005 levels. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050. TVA's CEO, Jeff Lyash, has said the utility will not be able to meet Biden's 100% reduction goal for 2035 without technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors.

Meanwhile, the utility earlier this month recommended replacing the aging coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee with natural gas. Last year, TVA's board delegated any decision on Cumberland's replacement to Lyash.

TVA provides electricity for 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, in addition to large industrial customers and federal operations.