New Mercedes screen to stretch nearly full width of car

For instance, if the driver often uses the hot-stone massage function during the winter, the system will suggest that comfort function during cold weather. Or, if the driver calls regularly on the way home, the system will suggest a call at the usual time.

The screen also lets the front seat passenger watch television in some markets, while preventing the driver from watching the passenger's screen to avoid distraction. If the passenger seat is not occupied, that part of the screen switches to a decorative pattern only. The most essential functions are surfaced at the screen's basic level so the driver doesn't have to hunt for them, and the system also uses voice commands.

Kallenius said that in developing the screen, the company focused on eliminating information and activities that could preoccupy drivers. “We wanted to reduce driver distraction and make the car safe,” he said.

The system also offers a chance to capture future digital revenue through subscription and streaming services available through the Hyperscreen option, such as a live traffic service. Kallenius said such services would be “a growing pool of revenue and profit in subscriptions” and that the company aims to grow digital revenues to 1 billion euros before interest and taxes by 2025.

Kallenius said the forthcoming EQS luxury sedan would showcase the company's efforts in digitalization and electrification, two trends that are shaking up the industry. It's the first Mercedes car built on its all-electric framework rather than sharing components with an internal combustion model.

The EQS, the electric counterpart to the Mercedes conventionally powered S-Class, is one of four battery-powered models coming this year as German carmakers seek to challenge electric carmaker Tesla.