New Mexico St hires Sam Houston's Hooten to attempt rebuild

New Mexico State also hasn't divulged the status of Mike Peake, the forward who brought a gun on a road trip to Albuquerque and shot and killed a student at University of New Mexico after that student pulled a gun on him.

Peake was suspended by the team. Surveillance video shows Peake acting in self-defense and he has not been charged by police.

New Mexico State is moving from the Western Athletic Conference into Conference USA next season.

“I appreciate this opportunity to restore New Mexico State University’s basketball program to a position as one of the top mid-major programs in the country as we enter into Conference USA," Hooten said.

The Aggies have made the NCAA Tournament 10 times since 2007.

