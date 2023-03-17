New Mexico St report calls for strengthened culture, values

Other recommendations in the report called for:

—Setting better guidelines on curfew “because so many players on the NMSU basketball team broke curfew on the night of the shooting incident.” Peake was among those who were out after curfew on the night before the Aggies were supposed to play New Mexico.

—Considering adopting a more detailed weapons policy. NMSU does not allow weapons on campus or on team trips, but that did not go far enough, according to the report. It said the school should adopt a clear policy prohibiting weapons by any player "traveling for team events or while engaging in any activity where the student-athlete is representing NMSU. NMSU should train all coaches and student athletes as to the same."

—Creating a specific policy for how coaches and staff should interact with law enforcement when athletes are accused of criminal activity. Investigators had difficulty finding Peake's gun after the shooting and also had difficulty contacting coach Greg Heiar and his assistants. Police had to track down the team bus on Interstate 25 after it left the next morning.

—Aiming for better coordination between the school and its stakeholders about how to share information about misconduct and possible discipline of players. The school suspended Peake 16 days after the shooting and has not given an update on his status at the university. The report made no specific recommendations about Peake and a school spokesman told The Associated Press there was no update on Peake's status.

The shooting is not what ended New Mexico State's season. Rather, it was separate accusations about hazing that compelled chancellor Dan Arvizu to cancel the season and fire Heiar.

In a letter accompanying the executive summary, Arvizu said a task force would be formed to implement the recommendations. He said the school was releasing the executive summary to show its commitment to transparency.

