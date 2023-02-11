X
Dark Mode Toggle

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men's basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year.

The school said in a statement Friday night the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from a rival school. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his possible involvement in the shooting.

New Mexico State's game against California Baptist on Saturday was canceled.

The New Mexico State University Board of Regent issued a statement in support of the decision for the program to suspend operations.

Peake, 21, has not been charged in the pre-dawn shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. That game was canceled, along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified
2
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
3
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
4
IRS won't tax most relief payments made by states last year
5
Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top