New Mexico State holds off Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: It's only the second time in the last 20 seasons that New Mexico State has won at least seven games, the first being 2017 when the Aggies beat Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.

Bowling Green: The Falcons' defense struggled throughout the season and it carried over into the game. Bowling Green was unable to slow the Aggies' offense, especially Pavia's ability to extend plays with his passing and running.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: After five seasons as an independent, the Aggies join Conference USA. New Mexico State will aim to go to a bowl in back-to-back years for the first time since 1959-60. Their first game next season is Aug. 26, hosting Massachusetts.

Bowling Green: Will be at Liberty on Sept. 2 to start the season. The Falcons will have to replace two key starters in McDonald and defensive end Karl Brooks. McDonald started 29 of Bowling Green’s 30 games since he transferred from Boston College in 2019. Brooks was one of the nation's leading defensive linemen with 10 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

Credit: Al Goldis Credit: Al Goldis

