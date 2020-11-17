New Orleans: Coronavirus nixes Mardi Gras-season parades

The city's statement came on a day when diagnosed cases of the coronavirus rose 2,592 statewide, for a total of 207,685. In New Orleans, the day brought 125 new positive tests as the country grapples with a worsening of the outbreak.

All told, the virus is blamed for nearly a quarter-million deaths and over 11 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

"We have had nearly 1,000 new cases over the past 10 days," Tidwell said. He said the city first posted its no-parade decision online Monday afternoon in a list of frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.

The Carnival season and Mardi Gras are New Orleans' biggest tourist draw.

Two Tulane University professors found, in a study commissioned by parade groups, that the 2020 festival brought the city $145 million, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

February's Carnival crowds may have been among the reasons New Orleans was hit early and hard by COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. Not only do parade crowds cram the streets with a mix of tourists and residents, but the season ended Feb. 25, well before people were urged to wear masks.

The next Mardi Gras will be Feb. 16.

Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday and was traditionally the last chance to use up any fat in the larder before the 40-day austerities of Lent. Since it's based in religion it can't be canceled, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has noted. But, she has said repeatedly, this year's event will be different.

Some groups already had canceled their parades. Others were trying to figure out just what they could do under pandemic restrictions.

“We understand the seriousness of the pandemic, and we fully support our city’s fight against COVID-19,” said an emailed statement from James Reiss of the Rex Organization.

The Rex Organization dubs its monarch king of Carnival, and its parade on Mardi Gras is one of the day's biggest draws.

“Rex and our fellow parading krewes are working now to determine definitive plans for Mardi Gras 2021 and anticipate being able to report to Mayor Cantrell and our city’s citizens in the coming days,” Reiss said.

The rise in virus cases also could jeopardize Mardi Gras celebrations outside the city in neighboring Jefferson Parish, where the size and opulence of the parades rivals those in New Orleans. At a news conference Tuesday, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng stopped short of saying parades or other events will be forbidden, but she wouldn’t rule it out.

“COVID is going to rule the day on this,” Sheng said. She noted that a decision will have to be made soon because the organizations that stage the events expend large sums of money, months in advance of the processions.

She added that the typical measures of success for Carnival season, including crowded bars and packed hotels, run counter to safety advice. Her remarks came at a news conference where state and local officials warned of an uptick in cases that could be worsened by typical Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Today, I’m concerned about your dining room at Thanksgiving. So, it’s hard for me to envision us inviting large crowds unless something drastically changes with the numbers,” Sheng said. “And I don’t want to kill hope. I have to be honest. I also don’t want to give false promises.”

On Monday, officials in Mobile, Alabama, said that city was going to hold its Mardi Gras season in spite of the pandemic.

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a member of the walking club Mondo Kayo revels as they march and dance down the route of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. A New Orleans spokesman says there won't be any parades on Mardi Gras or during the weeks leading up to it because they can't fit within crowd restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Beau Tidwell said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, there's just no way to put on a traditional parade without violating the 250-person limit on outdoor crowds. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

