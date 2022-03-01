New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday — a state holiday — if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It's not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who've been around for 10 years,” he said.

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But "2020 was weird," Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn't yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that are the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Caption The Krewe of Proteus rolls on the Uptown route with the theme "Divine Tricksters" in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. People are out to party as New Orleans' first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption A flambeaux carrier lines up on the Uptown route as the Krewe of Proteus prepares to roll with the theme "Divine Tricksters" in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. People are out to party as New Orleans' first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption The Krewe of Proteus rolls on the Uptown route with the theme "Divine Tricksters" in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption Proteus CXLI greets the crowds on the Uptown route in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption A flambeaux carrier lights the way as the Krewe of Orpheus rolls on the Uptown route with the theme "Glacial Tomes and Conflagrations" in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption The Krewe of Proteus rolls on the Uptown route with the theme "Divine Tricksters" in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Brett Duke

Caption Tim Sabich, of Karns City, Pa., pays for two Mardi Gras ckes Moanday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pa. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Mary Prichard, of Butler, Pa; Lisa Graham, of Butler; and Tim Sabich, of Karns City, Pa., from left, purchase Mardi Gras cakes Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pa. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Uncredited