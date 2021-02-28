New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

The couple has promised another 300 works in the future, the museum said.

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Museum of Art announced a major fund and pledged endowment from Del and Ginger Hall of Chicago. The fund will support and augment photographic exhibitions and programs over the next five years. The museum said the endowment will help provide a firm foundation for the department’s activities from now on.

“Del and Ginger’s incredible generosity will help grow what is already one of NOMA’s greatest strengths: our photography program,” Taylor said Feb. 11.

And on Feb. 4, it announced that radiologist and art collector Russell Albright had willed the museum nearly 400 works including more than 350 photographs. He also left a fund for the photography department.

“His collection will serve as the core of contemporary photography at NOMA and the accompanying endowment fund will ensure that his legacy at the museum will live on,” Taylor said at the time.

Although Albright died in 2017, his collection wasn’t legally part of the museum and fully cataloged until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the announcement.

The museum cannot release the amount of individual gifts of money, but gifts made and pledged over the last few years will bring the department’s endowments to $2.5 million by 2023, museum spokeswoman Margaux Krane said in an email Wednesday.

The collections announced this month and more than 1,300 donated and pledged in 2018 by Tina Freeman, the museum’s second photography curator, have brought the museum’s photographic holdings to more than 15,000 works, she said.

This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Retrato de lo eterno (Portrait of the Eternal)," 1935, by Manuel Alvarez Bravo. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum. (Courtesy of New Orleans Museum of Art via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited