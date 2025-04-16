New Orleans Pelicans tap Joe Dumars to lead basketball operations

“I have a great deal of respect for what Joe has already accomplished as a player and executive, but more importantly, I admire his character and leadership," Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, who also owns the NFL's New Orleans Saints, said in a written statement coinciding with Wednesday's announcement. “His vast experience and relationships throughout the NBA, along with his strong leadership qualities, will have a tremendous impact on our organization.”

Dumars' decision to join the Pelicans represents a homecoming of sorts. He grew up in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and played college basketball for McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“This is truly a full circle moment,” Dumars said in a written statement released by the Pelicans. “I grew up as a Saints fan and the first AAU basketball team I played on at 16 years old was based in New Orleans, so this opportunity is very special to me on a personal level.”

Dumars’ first order of business will be to decide whether to retain coach Willie Green, who has a year remaining on his contract. Next, he’ll have to decide whether the Pelicans continue to build around the injury-plagued Williamson — who has missed more games than he’s played — or deal him elsewhere and move in a new direction.

When he plays, the 6-foot-6, 284-pound Williamson has been as dazzling and productive as expected when he was drafted first overall out of Duke. He has averaged 24.7 points in 214 games. But injuries have sidelined him for 258 regular season games, as well as every postseason contest New Orleans has played since he was drafted.

“There is a lot of talent on this roster," Dumars said. "My vision is to build a disciplined team that is built on toughness, smart decision-making and a no-excuses mindset.

“I am proud to have grown up in Louisiana and know how passionate, resilient and tough we are as a community,” Dumars added. "Those characteristics will be the foundation of our team’s culture.”

Dumars played guard for the Detroit teams that won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. He also ran the Pistons’ front office when they won another title in 2004. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Since leaving the Pistons in 2014, Dumars has worked in Sacramento’s front office and most recently served as executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA. The NBA’s sportsmanship award bears his name.

“Joe was someone I was very familiar with, having dealt with him over the past few years at league meetings,” Benson said. “My decision today was not hastily made, and not without spending valuable time talking to players, coaches and league officials.”

