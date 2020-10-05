New Polish education minister tests positive for coronavirus

The ceremony conducted by President Andrzej Duda had been planned at the Presidential Palace for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said early in the day he had a headache and a test showed he was infected with the coronavirus. He went into quarantine.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked that the swearing-in be postponed, and it didn't take place. No new date was immediately announced.