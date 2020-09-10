New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico

It is one of four projects that studies the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and launched by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a non-regulatory agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce. The $5 million investigation is only the fourth one conducted by the institute. The others focused on the World Trade Center towers, a Rhode Island nightclub fire and the 2011 tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri.

“This isn't a traditional research project,” Judith Mitrani-Reiser, who leads the institution's division overseeing the Hurricane Maria investigation, said in a phone interview.

She said that it will take several years to complete and that researchers will review government data, interview families of victims and focus on hospital, schools and shelters.

“We're trying to understand how people died,” she said.

Carlos Santos Burgoa, a professor at the Milken Institute who will lead the project, said in a statement that he hopes it also will help experts quickly and accurately count deaths following a natural disaster.

The NIST has said it chose to study the impact of Maria in Puerto Rico over Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida because of the sustained wind speeds greater than 140 mph (225 kph) across a broad region, damage from wind, flooding and landslides, loss of critical services and a prolonged recovery.

Puerto Rico’s government at the time came under heavy criticism for severely undercounting the number of deaths related to Hurricane Maria, which destroyed the power grid and caused more than an estimated $100 billion in damage. The government later raised the official death toll from 64 to 2,975 following an independent study by George Washington researchers who found that people succumbed in the sweltering aftermath and that doctors were not trained in how to classify deaths after a disaster.