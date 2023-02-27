New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 185,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD's chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. More than 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

The World Bank said Monday that it estimates that the massive earthquake caused $43.2 billion in “direct damages” - an equivalent of 4% of the country's GDP in 2021.

The recovery and reconstruction cost could be much higher - potentially twice as large, the World Bank said, adding that GDP losses would also add to the earthquake's cost.

The World Bank also estimated that 1.25 million people had been left temporarily homeless.

Meanwhile, fans of Turkish soccer team Besiktas threw stuffed toys on the field during a match on Sunday to support children affected by the earthquake. Toys and winter clothing were thrown on the stadium's grounds to be donated to children in the earthquake-hit regions.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP