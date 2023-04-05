New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge

The company says it also can tow up to 14,000 pounds and carry 2,700 pounds in its bed. The 654-horsepower truck also can travel from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

Stellantis, which makes Ram vehicles, says the all-wheel-drive Rev can add up to 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes with a 350 kilowatt fast charger. The truck also is capable of powering worksite tools, sending power back to the grid or powering a home during an outage, the company says.

It's built on a new frame designed specifically for larger electric vehicles.

The truck isn't due in showrooms until the fourth quarter of 2024. The price will be announced closer to the on-sale date.