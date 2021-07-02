Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says

“This is SolarWinds with ransomware,” he said. He was referring to a Russian cyberespionage hacking campaign discovered in December that spread by infecting network management software to infiltrate U.S. federal agencies and scores of corporations.

Cybersecurity researcher Jake Williams, president of Rendition Infosec, said he was already working with six companies hit by the ransomware. It’s no accident that this happened before the Fourth of July weekend, when IT staffing is generally thin, he added.

“There’s zero doubt in my mind that the timing here was intentional,” he said.

Hammond of Huntress said he was aware of four managed-services providers — companies that host IT infrastructure for multiple customers — being hit by the ransomware, which encrypts networks until the victims pay off attackers. He said thousand of computers were hit.

“We currently have three Huntress partners who are impacted with roughly 200 businesses that have been encrypted," Hammond said.

Hammond wrote on Twitter: "Based on everything we are seeing right now, we strongly believe this (is) REvil/Sodinikibi." The FBI linked the same ransomware provider to a May attack on JBS SA, a major global meat processer.

The White House and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Bajak reported from Boston; O'Brien contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.