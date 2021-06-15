New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

In a sign of an expected changing of the guard on the women's team, the youngsters knocked off 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, who was known as Kelsi Worrell when she competed in Rio.

Dahlia was fourth in 56.80.

Huske is one the swimmers who benefited from an extra year of training when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year because of the pandemic.

She is set to attend Stanford in the fall.

“I feel like (the one-year delay) really helped me because I was able to work on my strength training,” Huske said. “I feel like it makes a big difference in my second 50. I tend to fly and die — how fast can I go out and hang on.”

The spotlight for the second night of the trials was on Katie Ledecky, who was a heavy favorite in the women's 400 freestyle.

The other final Monday was the men's 100 breaststroke. Michael Andrew was the top qualifier after setting a pair of American records in the preliminaries and semifinals.

