New storms and flooding threaten Spain's hard-hit Valencia again

New storms in Spain have caused school closures and train cancellations two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other areas killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes
A man walks in front a banner reading in Spanish: "Thank you Rafa" during the Billie Jean King Cup finals at the Martin Carpena sportshall in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, after today's matches were canceled due to heavy rain and postponed until tomorrow. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man walks in front a banner reading in Spanish: "Thank you Rafa" during the Billie Jean King Cup finals at the Martin Carpena sportshall in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, after today's matches were canceled due to heavy rain and postponed until tomorrow. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

MADRID (AP) — New storms in Spain caused school closures and train cancellations on Wednesday, two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other parts of the country killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Coastal areas of Valencia were placed under the highest alert on Wednesday evening. Forecasters said up to 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain could fall there within five hours.

Cleanup efforts in parts of Valencia hardest hit by the Oct. 29 storm were still continuing, and there were concerns over what more rain could bring to streets still covered with mud and debris.

In southern Malaga province, streets were flooded, while 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce river were moved from their homes as a preventive measure. Schools across the province were closed, along with many stores. Train service was canceled between Malaga and Madrid, and between Barcelona and Valencia.

Valencia's regional government also restricted the use of private vehicles until Thursday in areas hit by the October storm, when tsunami-like floods caused severe car pile-ups.

There were no reports of deaths due to the new storms.

Spanish weather forecaster AEMET put Malaga on red alert, saying up to 70 millimeters (roughly 3 inches) of rain had accumulated in an hour. Parts of Tarragona province in the east also faced heavy rain and remained under red alert.

The forecast in Malaga delayed the start of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals between Spain and Poland, which was set for Wednesday.

The storm system affecting Spain is caused by warm air that collides with stagnant cold air and forms powerful rain clouds. Experts say that drought and flood cycles are increasing with climate change.

A man walks past stacked up cars after floods in Catarroja that left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's King Felipe VI speaks with journalists after a visit to a military base with Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles, centre left, on the outskirts of Valencia after floods left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of the Martin Carpena sportshall during the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, after today's matches were canceled due to heavy rain and postponed until tomorrow. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of the Martin Carpena sportshall during the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, after today's matches were canceled due to heavy rain and postponed until tomorrow. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of the Martin Carpena sportshall during the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, after today's matches were canceled due to heavy rain and postponed until tomorrow. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's King Felipe VI, visits a military base on the outskirts of Valencia after floods left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's King Felipe VI, speaks to the troops as he visits a military base on the outskirts of Valencia after floods left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers walk by a military truck at sunset in Valencia after floods left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel's West Bank settlers hope Trump's return will pave the way for...
2
It's a quiet Mike Tyson as 58-year-old nears fight with Jake Paul, 31...
3
Explosions kill 1 man outside Brazil's Supreme Court and force justices...
4
Infowars auction could determine whether Alex Jones is kicked off its...
5
Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full...