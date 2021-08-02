New theory: Earth's longer days kick-started oxygen growth

About 2.4 billion years ago there was so little oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere that it could barely be measured, so no animal or plant life like we know could live. Instead, lots of microbes breathed in carbon dioxide, and in the case of cyanobacteria, produced oxygen in the earliest form of photosynthesis.

At first it wasn’t much, but in only about 400 million years Earth’s atmosphere went to one-tenth the amount of oxygen we have now — a huge jump, said the study's lead author, Judith Klatt, a biogeochemist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. That oxygen burst allowed plants and animals to evolve, with other plants now joining in the oxygen-making party, she said.

But why did the bacteria go on the oxygen making binge? That's where University of Michigan oceanographer Brian Arbic comes in. He studies tidal forces on Earth and how they've slowed Earth's rotation. Arbic was listening to a colleague's lecture about cyanobacteria and he noticed that the oxygen event coincided with the timing of Earth's days getting longer. The planet's rotation slows because of the complicated physics of tidal friction and interaction with the moon.

The Michigan and German researchers put their theory to the test with bacteria similar to what would have been around 2.4 billion years ago. They used purple and white mats of cyanobacteria living in an eerie world of the sinkhole nearly 79 feet (24 meters) deep in Lake Huron.

“We actually imagine that the world looked kind of like the Middle Island sinkhole for most of its history,” Klatt said.

Divers brought up the gelatinous carpets of bacteria, which smell like rotten eggs. Klatt and colleagues exposed them to varying amounts of light, up to 26 straight hours. They found that more continuous light caused the microbes to produce more oxygen.

The study authors and outside scientists said this is just one possible but plausible explanation for Earth’s oxygen increase.

What makes the idea so impressive is that it doesn’t require any big biological changes in bacteria or the world’s oceans, said Tim Lyons, a professor of biogeochemistry at the University of California, Riverside, who wasn’t part of the research team.

This photo provided by the NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary shows a burbot fish resting on rocks covered in purple and white microbial mats inside the Middle Island Sinkhole in Lake Huron, Mich. Feel like days are just getting longer? They are and it’s a good thing because we wouldn't have much to breathe if they weren’t, according to a new explanation for how Earth’s oxygen rich atmosphere may have developed because of Earth’s rotation slowing. Scientists provided evidence for this new hypothesis by lab testing gooey smelly purple bacteria from a deep sinkhole in Lake Huron. (Phil Hartmeyer/NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary via AP) Credit: Phil Hartmeyer Credit: Phil Hartmeyer