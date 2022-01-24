New this week: 'Ice Age,' Kevin James and 'The Gilded Age'

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, who won a Tony Award for the musical "Hadestown," returns to her own music with a new self-titled album, out Friday. Made with members of Bon Iver and The National, it's Mitchell's first collection of all-new material under her own name since 2012's "Young Man in America." At the beginning of the pandemic, she retreated to her native Vermont, gave birth and reconnected to her past. The songs that came are very autobiographical and that's why she chose to self-title the album. "It felt like after so many years of working on telling other stories, now here are some of mine," she says.

— The Temptations are always in style and haven't stopped making music. Their new album "Temptations 60" features tracks written and produced by Narada Michael Walden, hip-hop producer K. Sparks, longtime group member Ron Tyson, founding member Otis Williams and the legendary Smokey Robinson, whose classic songs launched the group's original hit streak. "Temptations 60" features the lead single with Robinson "Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No." Get ready to snap your fingers on Friday.

TELEVISION

— "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes has a new series. That's enough for his admirers, but for those in need of more detail: HBO's "The Gilded Age," written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, opens in 1882 amid wrenching U.S. economic change that sees the building of massive fortunes. Louisa Jacobson stars as a young woman who leaves the country for New York City and life with her old-money aunts — one of whom is warring with a new-money tycoon. Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are among the stars in the nine-episode drama debuting Monday.

— There are horror stories and stories about the horrors of high school, and then there's "Astrid & Lilly Save the World," a Syfy series that combines the two. Close pals Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) are social outcasts and, to add to their woes, have accidentally opened a portal to a "terrifyingly quirky monster dimension," as it's explained. But the duo may be able to turn bad luck into good and realize their hero potential by taking on the creatures. The series debuts Tuesday on Syfy (with a USA simulcast for the premiere).

— A high school reunion plus murder equals "The Afterparty," an Apple TV+ mystery-comedy series from filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Lego Movie"). Described as "a genre-defying series" about the reunion evening that ended in death, each of the eight episodes focuses on one character's account of events. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Ilana Glazer are part of the ensemble cast for the series that debuts with three episodes on Friday. The remaining episodes will be released on consecutive Fridays.

