New this week: Roddy Ricch, 'Swan Song' and 'The Larkins'

MUSIC

— Nearly two years ago, rapper Roddy Ricch released his debut album "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," which landed atop the Billboard 200 chart and included his Grammy-nominated hit "The Box." On Friday, Ricch is back with his sophomore record, "Live Life Fast." The Compton-based melodic rapper earned a Grammy for collaborating with Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy on the song "Racks in the Middle" and performed on the Grammy stage with DaBaby on their hit "Rockstar." His new album reflects on the young artist dealing with the sudden fame and money and includes the chart-rising track "late at night."

— A host of musical artists will join an online concert on Wednesday to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper will appear on the "Peace Through Music" event run by Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund, on Playing for Change's YouTube channel. Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the concert will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund. It is modeled after a similar 2020 concert that raised money for social justice causes.

TELEVISION

— Acorn TV's "The Larkins" is a feel-good period family drama set in Kent, England, and based on the 1958 H.E. Bates' novel "The Darling Buds of May" (credit Shakespeare for the title). The Larkins include Pop (Bradley Walsh), Ma (Joanna Scanlan) and their six children — among them restless Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett, who played Siena in "Bridgerton"). The '50s rural setting is idyllic and the family generous and good-hearted, but Pop's sketchy business dealings provoke village gossip. The series opens Monday with two episodes, with others out weekly on the streaming service.

— Two makers of the dearly departed "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, are jumping back into the sitcom pool with NBC's "Grand Crew." It's set in a Los Angeles wine bar where young professional pals gather to hash out the highs and lows of their lives ("Cheers" minus the beer?). Among them: Nicole Byer (host of "Nailed It!") as an ambitious real-estate agent and Anthony (Aaron Jennings, "Insecure") who's married to his career. "Grand Crew" gets a two-episode preview at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday settling into its 8:30 p.m. EST time slot Jan. 4.

— If the success of "Yellowstone" for Paramount+ makes it a hard act to follow, how about a prequel to the Dutton family saga? "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan is obliging with "1883," described as a retelling of Western expansion though the impoverished family's journey toward a new chapter in pre-statehood Montana. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thornton star in the drama debuting Sunday. "Yellowstone," the modern Dutton story with Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a ranching empire, is in its fourth season on the streaming service.

