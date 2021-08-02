New this week: 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Vivo' and Streisand

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Barbra Streisand is opening her music vault again with a collection of 10 previously unreleased tracks coming out Friday. "Release Me 2" is a companion to her "Release Me" album from 2012. This time, Babs sings songs penned by tunesmiths like Burt Bacharach, Barry Gibb, Randy Newman and Carole King. She duets with Willie Nelson on "I'd Want It To Be You" and with Kermit the Frog on the classic "Rainbow Connection." Other highlights are Streisand singing King's "You Light Up My Life" and with Gibb on "If Only You Were Mine."

— Multi-instrumentalist and jazz composer Gerry Gibbs honors the late Chick Corea on his 13th album, "Songs From My Father." The collection features Corea and Ron Carter on "Bopstacle Course" and "Sweet Young Song of Love." The last song on the first disc is "Hey Chick," also in honor of Corea, a 23-time Grammy Award-winner who died in February at age 79. The song, which features musicians from all four iterations of the Thrasher Dreams Trio, was originally titled "Hey Jim" but Gibbs and his father, Terry Gibbs, agreed to retitle it. The younger Gibbs befriended Corea in his last months of life. "What an honor to have had those last five months becoming friends with him," he says.

— Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— After a beloved wife's death turns out to be no accident, her widower goes on the hunt for her killers and the secrets she hid. Netflix's nine-episode action thriller "Hit & Run," debuting Friday, stars Lior Raz of the popular (and controversial) Israeli series "Fauda." The grieving spouse is joined in his international quest by, among others, an ex-lover who's an American investigative reporter (Sanaa Lathan) and an Israeli police detective (Moran Rosenblatt). Raz and Avi Issacharoff co-created the series with Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin of the U.S. series "The Killing."

— Kal Penn's name is linked to a youthful passion for burgers courtesy of "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle," but the Food Network says his "smarts" about cuisine in general made him the right host for "Money Hungry." Chefs, restaurant critics, cookbook authors and home cooks compete in speed-round tastings aimed at deciphering a dish's ingredients. Guest panelists are on hand for each episode to offer "flavor favor" lifelines. The five-episode series launches with a sneak peek at 10 p.m. EDT Sunday before settling into its regular 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday slot.

— Jasper Tempest, a Cambridge criminology professor, lives according to the strict rules dictated by his obsessive-compulsive disorder. That's until a police detective and former student talks him into joining a case that brings his emotions — and surreal moments — to the fore in "Professor T," based on the Belgian drama of the same name. Ben Miller, who's the unlucky Lord Featherington on "Bridgerton," stars in the six-episode series streaming now on the PBS Masterpiece subscription channel on Amazon.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

This image provided by A24 shows Val Kilmer in a scene from the documentary "Val." (A24 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited