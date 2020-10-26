New this week: 'This Is Us,' Baby Yoda, 'The Craft' redone

—AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

THEATER

— Lots of plays have been adapted for Zoom, but few have been made for Zoom. One is Natalie Margolin "The Party Hop," which she wrote during quarantine in one week in early April. It stars Ben Platt, Katilyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Gallagher and Ashley Park. Set three years into quarantine, the comedy follows three college students on a wild night out. The Dramatists Play Service is streaming it on YouTube through Nov. 10.

— Get spooky with some Broadway favorites — and help people all at the same time — with the one-night only "The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Benefit Concert." Featuring songs from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the concert will star Rafael Casal, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein and Rob McClure. The show is on Vimeo on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets are available on The Actor's Fund Vimeo page and cost just $4.99 — directly benefiting The Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actor's Fund.

TELEVISION

— The rift between brothers Randall and Kevin (Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley), as well as matriarch Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) decision to fight a crushing diagnosis and an overlay of the real-world pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests are part of season five of "This Is Us." The NBC drama, returning 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday with a two-hour episode, is among the fall shows whose production was delayed by the coronavirus. Weaving social and other issues into its fictional family's saga is in the series' DNA, with the Vietnam War, racial identity and addiction explored in past seasons.

— Baby Yoda is back! OK, so it's really a Yoda relation known as The Child and five decades old, but the key point is that his cuteness again graces "The Mandalorian," returning Friday. The Disney+ series, set a handful of years after "Return of the Jedi," won seven technical Emmys for its debut season. Season two finds The Child in the care of bounty hunter Din Djarin, aka Mando, (series star Pedro Pascal) who's been tasked with returning the little one to its mysteriously described "own kind." Guest stars include Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, who earned an Emmy nod for his role.

— With the world mired in COVID-19, most of us are focused on the immediate fallout. But science is looking ahead to try to thwart future pandemics, as detailed in the National Geographic channel’s special “Virus Hunters,” airing 9 p.m. EDT Sunday. Christopher Golden, an epidemiologist and ecologist, joins with ABC News correspondent James Longman to report on efforts to decipher the coronavirus as well as the chain of events that could cause another such scourge. The special is a companion to November’s issue of National Geographic Magazine, focused on the 2020 pandemic that’s claimed more than 1 million lives worldwide.

