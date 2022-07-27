New UK rail strike brings train services to a crawl

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union “will continue to negotiate in good faith, but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.”

“The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us,” he said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused union leaders of “trying to cause as much disruption as possible to the day-to-day lives of millions of hardworking people around the country.”

He said the strike had been “cynically timed” to disrupt a semi-final of the European women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday in Milton Keynes, north of London, and the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

The union staged three one-day strikes last month that stopped services across much of the country.

More strikes are planned for Saturday, when train drivers are set to walk out, and on three days in August.

A view of Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) begin fresh nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, in Kent, England, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are joined by their families on the picket line outside London Euston train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

General Secretary Mick Lynch, centre and Eddie Dempsey, centre right, Assistant General Secretary, of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), stand outside London Euston train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions, Wednesday July 27, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)