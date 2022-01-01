New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Southwest and others have also raised premium pay for some workers.

When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year's holiday, the airline said it wasn't sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.

Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Caption A TSA agent checks IDs of air travelers wearing masks and separated by plexiglass at Love Field in Dallas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Flight cancellations surged again on the last day of 2021, with airlines blaming it on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections. The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Katelyn Darrow gets some work done on her laptop as she waits to board her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. Winter weather and crew members infected with COVID-19 have forced airlines to spike thousands of U.S. flights over the past week, complicating travel plans for many people during the busy holiday season. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Caption Travelers walk to their gates at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. Winter weather and crew members infected with COVID-19 have forced airlines to spike thousands of U.S. flights over the past week, complicating travel plans for many people during the busy holiday season. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)