New Year's Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody

He also faces charges in state court, where prosecutors said he shouted “Allahu akbar” in the New Year's Eve attack before striking one officer in the head and trying to grab another officer's gun. He was shot in the shoulder by police and was taken to a hospital to recover from his injuries.

Authorities have said he began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer before deciding in November to wage jihad against U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.

“Bickford intended to die in the attack, in an effort to achieve martyrdom,” the federal complaint said. “Bickford believed his attack was unsuccessful, because he did not kill any officers, and he did not die himself.”