New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

“We did that because we know that it attracts up to 450,000 people into the city for one moment at midnight to enjoy a spectacular display and music,” Mayor Sally Capp said. “We are not doing that this year.”

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government canceled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighborhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War. The ceremony normally draws an estimated 100,000 people and is broadcast live.

Authorities in coastal areas of eastern South Korea closed beaches and other spots where hundreds of thousands of people typically gather on New Year’s Day to watch the sunrise.

Cities and countries that have managed to control the coronavirus got to celebrate. New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbors that also have no active COVID-19 cases held their usual New Year’s celebrations.

Taiwan hosted its usual New Year’s celebration, a fireworks display by its capital city’s iconic Taipei 101 tower. A flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building on New Year’s morning was planned The island has registered only seven deaths and 700 confirmed cases.

In Chinese societies, the Lunar New Year, which in in 2021 will fall in February, generally takes precedence over the Jan. 1 solar New Year. The coronavirus ensured more muted celebrations of the Western holiday. Beijing scheduled a countdown ceremony with just a few invited guests, while other planned events were canceled.

Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The capital reported about 1,300 Thursday, topping 1,000 for the first tme.

Many people skipped what’s customarily a chance to return to ancestral homes for the holidays, hoping to lessen health risks for extended families. Train services that usually carry people on shrine visits overnight were canceled. Emperor Naruhito is delivering a video message for the new year, instead of waving to cheering crowds from a balcony outside the palace.

Millions of Indians planned to usher in the new year with subdued celebrations at home because of night curfews, a ban on beach parties and restrictions on movement in major cities and towns after the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus reached the country.

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, hotels and bars were ordered to shut at 11 p.m. The three cities have been the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Drones were keeping watch on people’s movements in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Large gatherings were banned, but there were no restrictions on visiting friends, relatives and public places in groups of not more than four people, police said.

Despite a surge in infections, the Gulf hub of Dubai pressed ahead with its mass New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the annual fireworks show around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

In many European countries authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revelers who breach public health rules. In the Czech capital of Prague, a popular New Year's destination for people from across the continent, police prepared to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9 p.m.

Organizers of the annual New Year's Eve show at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate that regularly draws hundreds of thousands of spectators are this year putting on a virtual event for people to watch at home. Public gatherings and fireworks are banned in much of the Germany capital.

Italy’s interior minister has ordered 70,000 law enforcement officers to be on patrol for New Year’s Eve and said this year’s celebrations will be “more sober” than usual. Fireworks will go on as scheduled at midnight over the Colosseum in Rome, but viewing will be from balconies only due to a nationwide 10 p.m. curfew.

A few families gathered in Madrid’s sunny central Puerta de Sol square early on Thursday to listen to the rehearsal of the traditional ringing of the bells that is held at midnight to greet each new year. They followed the Spanish custom of eating 12 grapes with each stroke of the bells before police clear the area.

The British government ran ads imploring the public to “see in the New Year safely at home.” Most of England's population is under lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the new, easily transmissible coronavirus variant.

London’s annual New Years’ Eve fireworks display, which usually draws thousands of people to the banks of the River Thames, has been canceled. But one tradition will continue: Big Ben's bell is set to sound 12 bongs at midnight to herald the end of 2020.

___

Jordans reported from Bonn, Germany. AP reporters around the world contributed to this report.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand and its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year Eve in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Visitors to a mall passes by Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus ridea a scooter past a banner welcoming New Year 2021 in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A Kashmiri fisherman rows his Shikara, a traditional boat, as another catches fish on the Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A resident passes by New Year slogans at the entrance to a mall in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A crow sits on a pole against the last sunset of the year in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A resident wears a mask to protect from the coronavirus on New Year's Eve in Beijing on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

People watch the sun sets at a beach in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Do-hun Credit: Kim Do-hun

The sun sets at the Piha Surf Club on the west coast beach near Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (Jacqui Versey/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People cross the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar, during the last sunset of the year, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo) Credit: Aung Shine Oo Credit: Aung Shine Oo

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Sensoji temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Children chase a giant soap bubble at the Blake Park, Mount Manganui, New Zealand as they enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year. (George Novak/NZ Herald via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk though a shopping street Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wear face masks as they queue in front of the 'KaDeWe' department store in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. The country has recorded well over 1.6 million cases so far, including more than 32,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn