New York City sues 30 counties over 'xenophobic' orders banning migrant relocations

Some county officials raised fears of crime or overcrowding, while others said they couldn’t afford to provide care for the migrants if the city stopped paying for the hotel rooms.

“We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals, which eventually we’re going to have to do,” said Ed Day, the Republican executive of Rockland County, one of the first counties to receive migrants from New York City.

On Tuesday, in a separate lawsuit, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Rockland County and Orange County from enforcing their broad emergency orders that aimed to ban migrants from hotels.

The injunction comes in a suit brought by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of individual asylum seekers, and does not apply to the efforts to ban migrants across the state. It also does not impact an existing order by a state judge that temporarily prevents the city from housing migrants at specific hotels in Orange and Rockland County.

Amy Belsher, a senior staff attorney at the NYCLU, said she hoped the ruling would serve as a precursor for a wider ruling in state court. She said many of the county executive orders were nearly identical.

“They’re unlawful and unconstitutional in the same ways and we’re hopeful that other municipalities will look at this decision and rescind their orders," Belsher said.