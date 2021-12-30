New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis

The trial had been taking place in Long Island's Suffolk County in recent months; Teva and the regional drug distribution company Anda were also defendants in a county lawsuit.

The jury began deliberating Dec. 14, taking some days off for Christmas.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in connection to the opioid crisis, with entities including state and local governments, Native American tribes, unions, school districts and others going up against drug industry companies. The opioid crisis has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the last two decades.

There have only been a few cases that have gotten to verdicts so far, with no clear consensus on outcomes.

An Oklahoma judge ruled against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in 2019, but the state’s supreme court overturned that in November.

A California judge in November ruled in favor of drugmakers and a federal judge in Cleveland sided with two Ohio county governments who had claims against pharmacy chains.

A trial has been completed but a judge has not yet ruled in a West Virginia case, and a trial is ongoing in Washington state. Thousands of other cases are in the process of heading to trial.

There have also been settlements. Some of the biggest industry names like distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and drugmakers Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals have reached nationwide settlements with a cumulative value potentially well over $30 billion. Most of the money is being directed to fight the epidemic.

But most of those deals have not been finalized, and there has been one very big reversal. In mid-December, a federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.