New York Liberty win WNBA draft lottery again

The Liberty had the best chance to win the lottery at 44.2%. Atlanta was second at 27.6%. Dallas third 17.8% and Indiana fourth at 10.4%. The WNBA determines its percentages on the two-year record of the four participants.

Unlike last season when New York took Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick, there is no clear-cut consensus choice as the No. 1 this year with a host of talented seniors, including Louisville's Dana Evans, UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere, Arizona's Aari McDonald and Tennessee's Rennia Davis leading the way.