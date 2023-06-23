New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

LONDON (AP) — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London next season, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday.

The teams will play at London Stadium in the third MLB series in the British capital. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in London in 2019, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet in a two-game series this weekend.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham.

The Yankees are lobbying to play in Paris in 2025. The league hasn't confirmed the French capital yet, but the players' association signed off on MLB holding a game in Paris in 2025 as part of last year's collective bargaining agreement.

