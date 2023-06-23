BreakingNews
NBA Draft: Dayton’s Camara picked late in second round
X

New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London next season

LONDON (AP) — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London next season, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday.

The teams will play at London Stadium in the third MLB series in the British capital. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in London in 2019, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet in a two-game series this weekend.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham.

The Yankees are lobbying to play in Paris in 2025. The league hasn't confirmed the French capital yet, but the players' association signed off on MLB holding a game in Paris in 2025 as part of last year's collective bargaining agreement.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
The US has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be...
2
UK elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from...
3
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days...
4
South African authorities say 31 illegal miners killed in explosion in...
5
Biden is getting endorsements from 3 abortion rights groups as...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top