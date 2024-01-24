New York Philharmonic will play excerpts from 'Maestro,' with Bradley Cooper conversation to follow

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated "Maestro," on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein, on Feb. 14. Bradley Cooper, the movie's star and director, will participate in a post-performance conversation at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who coached Cooper for the movie and led music for the soundtrack, will conduct the performance in his New York Philharmonic debut and join the conversation, the orchestra said Wednesday.